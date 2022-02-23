FILE – Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for those on their plans, the Biden administration announced Monday, as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is informing the community that it does not have any COVID-19 tests available for pickup.

Confusion arose after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced its plans to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests to 437 community partners. Those partners are located around the state and include libraries, fire stations and other community gathering sites.

However, the Colorado Springs Fire Department does not have any COVID-19 tests.

Locations that do have tests, according to CDPHE, include:

Mission Medical: 2125 E LaSalle St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

2125 E LaSalle St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Citadel Mall: 680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Open Bible Medical Clinic & Pharmacy: 555 East Costilla St. Colorado Springs, CO 80903

555 East Costilla St. Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Chapel Hills Mall: 1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 (South East Parking Lot)

To find a PCR test near you and to get additional COVID-19 testing information, click here.