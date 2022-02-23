Here’s where to find COVID tests in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is informing the community that it does not have any COVID-19 tests available for pickup.

Confusion arose after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced its plans to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests to 437 community partners. Those partners are located around the state and include libraries, fire stations and other community gathering sites.

However, the Colorado Springs Fire Department does not have any COVID-19 tests.

Locations that do have tests, according to CDPHE, include:

  • Mission Medical: 2125 E LaSalle St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
  • Citadel Mall: 680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
  • Open Bible Medical Clinic & Pharmacy: 555 East Costilla St. Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • Chapel Hills Mall: 1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 (South East Parking Lot)

To find a PCR test near you and to get additional COVID-19 testing information, click here.

