CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — The 2023 Frontier Nights lineup was announced earlier this month featuring artists like Eric Church, Zach Bryan, Tim McGraw, Cody Johnson, and more.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday on the Cheyenne Frontier Days website.

The CFD ticket office will not be open for in-person or phone sales on Wednesday. CFD said tickets will be sold online only that day to accommodate purchase volume.

How much are tickets to Cheyenne Frontier Days?

Concert ticket prices range from $77-$107, and the rooftop starts at $200. Daily rodeo tickets range from $23-$48, and the rooftop starts at $100. PBR tickets range from $25-$105, the chief marketing officer of CFD said.

If you buy your concert tickets before July 1, you will get a $5 discount. A $3 discount will be applied to rodeo tickets purchased before July 1.

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2023 entertainment lineup

Here is a look at the full entertainment lineup:

Tickets are on sale for the CFD PRCA Rodeo which will take place July 22-30.