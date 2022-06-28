COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday is Colorado’s Primary Election and, in El Paso County, nearly 459,000 were sent to all eligible active registered Republican, Democratic, and Unafiliated Voters.

As of Monday afternoon, the county reported more than 79,000 ballots had been returned.

Ballot content, depending on the precinct in which a voter resides, will contain contests for U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, State Senator, State Representative, Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, local races for County Clerk and Recorder, Treasurer, Assessor, Sheriff, Surveyor, Coroner and County Commissioner Districts One and Five.

If you’d like to know more about the candidates, that information is available for you right here.

All ballots must be returned by Tuesday at 7 p.m. to be counted in this election. It is too late to mail ballots in.

A full list of Voter Service and Polling Center locations in El Paso County, along with hours of operation, can be viewed here.

Here’s where you can vote in Pueblo.

Those voting in Teller County can find the locations they need here.

And Voter Service and Polling Centers for Fremont County Voters can be found right here.