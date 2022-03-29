WIDEFIELD, Colo. — Widefield Parks and Recreation has released renderings of its new Recreation Center.

The new center will be approximately 65,000 square feet and will feature two stories filled with recreational amenities.

The first floor will include a gymnasium containing three full-size basketball courts, dividing curtains, storage rooms, and a suspended walking track around the interior perimeter; two community meeting rooms with a kitchen; a child watch/preschool area, with storage, and teacher work rooms; an administration area; and men’s and women’s locker rooms.





The second floor will include two group exercise rooms, outdoor exercise patio, cardio, fitness and weight areas with staff offices.

A subsequent future phase will convert the first-floor general storage to family changing rooms and add 13,860 square foot for a lap and zero entry recreation pools.

On Tuesday, April 5, at 2 p.m., organizers will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Recreation Center in collaboration with Architects LKA Partners and Nunn Construction. The ceremony will be held at 705 Aspen Drive.