Here’s what we know about the Olde Town Arvada shooting so far

One officer was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Arvada. (Credit: KDVR)

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The investigation continues into a shooting that took place in Olde Town Arvada on Monday that left a suspect, good Samaritan and a police officer dead.

While many facts are still unknown, here’s what we do know:

We will continue to update this timeline as we learn more about what happened.

Donations for Officer Beesley’s family and funeral expenses can be made through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation website. The Arvada Police Department has also set up a web form for people wishing to make non-monetary donations.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Johnny Hurley’s family.