Here’s what we know about the Olde Town Arvada shooting so far

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The investigation continues into a shooting that took place in Olde Town Arvada on Monday that left a suspect, good Samaritan and a police officer dead.
While many facts are still unknown, here’s what we do know:
- Police said officers were called to the scene in Olde Town Arvada around 1:15 p.m. on June 21 for a suspicious incident near the library. At 1:30 p.m., 911 callers reported shots fired and an officer hit by gunfire.
- FOX31 obtained the radio traffic from dispatchers as they tried to get medics to the scene.
- Three people died in the shooting: The suspected shooter, a good Samaritan, and a police officer
- The Jefferson County coroner identified the suspected gunman in Monday’s deadly shooting as 59-year-old Ronald Troyke
- The apartment of Troyke was raided on June 21 by SWAT following the shooting
- Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said Troyke “targeted” and “ambushed” Officer Gordon Beesley, who died in the shooting, because he was a police officer. They said he had “expressed hatred of police officers.”
- Police said a good Samaritan, 40-year-old John Hurley, of Golden, intervened in the incident and “likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life.”
- Tributes poured in for officer Gordon Beesley and good Samaritan John Hurley
- A memorial was put up outside of the Arvada Police Department on Tuesday
- Witnesses say Hurley shot the gunman
- A manager of the Army Navy Surplus store said John Hurley was inside the store when shots were fired. He said Hurley ran toward the shooter
- On Wednesday, police found a 4-page document believed to have been written by the shooter before his death at the scene of the shooting
- FOX31 learned Thursday through sources that Hurley was shot by a responding officer
- A prayer vigil is planned for Thursday night in Olde Town
We will continue to update this timeline as we learn more about what happened.
Donations for Officer Beesley’s family and funeral expenses can be made through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation website. The Arvada Police Department has also set up a web form for people wishing to make non-monetary donations.
A GoFundMe has been set up by Johnny Hurley’s family.