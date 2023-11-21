The full press conference held on Tuesday afternoon with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office can be viewed in the video player above.

(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — We’re learning more about the deadly Custer County shooting that happened on Monday afternoon, Nov. 20, and the ongoing search for the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Hanme K. Clark of Westcliffe, Colorado.

On Tuesday, Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith held a press conference at Noon and said the U.S. Marshals Service is now looking for Clark, who is wanted on three counts of First-Degree Murder. When Sheriff Smith was asked about whether they know where Clark is, he responded, “We have a really good tip to follow on that.”

According to law enforcement, Clark was last seen driving a white 1500 Ram pickup with a topper, bearing Colorado license plate: BHLK27. If you see the vehicle or the suspect, do not approach and call 911 immediately as Clark is considered armed and dangerous.

Clark is described as 6’3″, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and may be accompanied by a woman with dark hair.

According to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Salida Police Department officers began to search their FLOCK surveillance cameras and discovered that the suspect vehicle had entered the Walmart parking lot. An occupant of the vehicle was spotted going inside the store to purchase several items before leaving. The vehicle was then seen traveling in the direction of the Methodist Mountain residential area.

An extensive search ensued and a shelter-in-place was issued for the area south of Highway 50 from the Fremont County line to Poncha Springs. The order was lifted on Tuesday morning. “After a vigilant search by land and air, we believe the suspect has likely left our area,” wrote the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Smith, the first 911 call came in just before 1 p.m. on Monday, regarding a shooting in the 170 block of Rocky Ridge Road, a remote area of Custer County close to the Fremont County line.

Sheriff Smith said the first deputy arrived about 20 minutes later, and said the area leading up to the address was difficult to access. Upon arrival, law enforcement found three people dead, two men and one woman. Deputies also found one survivor, who was shot multiple times and was airlifted to a Colorado Springs hospital, where she is expected to survive.

Immediately after deputies arrived, a shelter-in-place was issued for the immediate and surrounding areas using Everbridge and IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert and Warning System). All shelter orders have been lifted for Custer County.

Deputies conducted an extensive search of the crime scene and identified the suspect immediately, later obtaining a search warrant for his home. Sheriff Smith said at the time of the shooting, there were five people, and the suspect apparently shot four. A fifth person was able to get away.

Sheriff Smith said the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be assisting the Custer County Coroner’s Office with the shooting victims. “My thoughts are with the families of the victims, just due to the nature of not knowing where the gunman was, we were not able to go in and remove the deceased and we have CBI coming to help the Coroner do that… and then we will be able to contact the victims’ families.”

Sheriff Smith also explained what apparently led up to the shooting. “The suspect and at least one of the victims had been in previous civil disputes about property lines and easements.”

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office thanked several law enforcement agencies for their assistance with the ongoing investigation including; the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Colorado State Patrol, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Custer County Coroner, Wet Mountain Fire Protection District and the Custer County EMS.

This is a developing story and FOX21 News will continue to update this article as information comes in.