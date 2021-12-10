Here’s how much money you need to earn to be considered “rich” in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Have you ever wondered how close you are to being considered “rich?” Well, if you live in Colorado Springs, GOBankingRates has answered that question for you.

Based on data from the U.S. Census and American Community Survey, GOBankingRates discovered which U.S. cities have the highest incomes as well as how many people are meeting the “rich” threshold.

Currently, Colorado Springs has a population of around 464, 871. According to GOBankingRates, the lowest income to be considered “rich” falls at $122,763, which is 20% of our city’s population.

The average income of the top 20% of Colorado Springs’ richest residents is $203, 661. The average income of the top 5% is set at $345,526.

So, who are Colorado Springs’ wealthiest residents? According to 2018 data from Zippia, the top ten highest paying jobs in Colorado Springs include:

Surgeons Physicians and Surgeons, All Other Family and General Practitioners Architectural and Engineering Managers Computer and Information Systems Managers Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates Marketing Managers Sales Managers Aerospace Engineers Financial Managers

While 20% of Colorado Springs’ residents are considered “rich,” according to World Population Review, the average household income in Colorado Springs is $84,708 with a poverty rate of 11.65%.