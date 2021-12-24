Here are the stores that are open on Christmas Eve 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS — As our community prepares for the holiday weekend, some of us may need to complete some last-minute shopping! Below are some of the grocery, retail, and chain stores, as well as restaurants that are generally open on Christmas Eve.

To search for other businesses that may not be on this list, visit Store Holiday Hours. In order to be sure a certain business is open, contact your individual store.

Grocery Stores

Walmart

Safeway

Target

Trader Joe’s

Sprouts Farmer Market

Whole Foods Market

Retail and Chain Stores

Ace Hardware

Apple The Promenade Shops at Briargate

Banana Republic at Briargate

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Bath & Body Works

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Big Lots

Cabela’s

CVS

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dillard’s

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

DSW

Family Dollar

Five Velow

Foot Locker

GameStop

Gap

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

Ikea

JCPenney

Joann

Kirkland’s

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot

Office Max

Old Navy

Petco

Pets Smart

Rite-Aid

Ross

Sam’s Club

Staples

T.J. Maxx

Ulta

Walgreens

World Market

Restaurants and Fast Food