Here are the stores that are open on Christmas Eve 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS — As our community prepares for the holiday weekend, some of us may need to complete some last-minute shopping! Below are some of the grocery, retail, and chain stores, as well as restaurants that are generally open on Christmas Eve.
To search for other businesses that may not be on this list, visit Store Holiday Hours. In order to be sure a certain business is open, contact your individual store.
Grocery Stores
- Walmart
- Safeway
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Sprouts Farmer Market
- Whole Foods Market
Retail and Chain Stores
- Ace Hardware
- Apple The Promenade Shops at Briargate
- Banana Republic at Briargate
- Barnes & Noble
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- Cabela’s
- CVS
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dillard’s
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- DSW
- Family Dollar
- Five Velow
- Foot Locker
- GameStop
- Gap
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- Ikea
- JCPenney
- Joann
- Kirkland’s
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- Office Max
- Old Navy
- Petco
- Pets Smart
- Rite-Aid
- Ross
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- T.J. Maxx
- Ulta
- Walgreens
- World Market
Restaurants and Fast Food
- Applebee’s
- Boston Market
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Cheddar’s
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny’s
- Domino’s Pizza
- Dunkin
- IHOP
- Macaroni Grill
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Sonic
- Waffle House
- Starbucks