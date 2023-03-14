DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says there are over 19,000 registered sex offenders in Centennial State.
The CBI said 425 of the registered sex offenders are sexually violent predators.
“Most sex offenders engage in “crossover” behavior, i.e., when an offender acts outside of his or her usual deviant sexual interest. An offender may be caught for one type of offense but is at a higher risk to commit another type of offense involving a victim of a different age, gender, or race.,” the CBI said on its website.
Most wanted sex offenders
The CBI has a list of the 100 most wanted sex offenders in our state. Here are the top 10 on the list:
1. Robert Eggleston
Robert Eggleston, also known as Bobby, Eggman, and Red is the most wanted sex offender in Colorado.
Eggleston has been convicted of sexual assault on a child.
He is described as:
- White man
- 55 years old
- 5 feet 9 inches tall
- 165 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
A warrant has been issued for Eggleston by the Denver Police Department and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
2. Jesse Smith
Jesse Smith, also known as Knin Smith or Knine, is the second most wanted sex offender.
Smith has been convicted of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual assault on a child, and sexual assault.
He is described as:
- Black man
- 48 years old
- 6 foot tall
- 170 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
A warrant was issued by the Denver County Sheriff’s Office for Smith on Aug. 4, 2021.
3. Lloyd Herrera
Lloyd Herrera is the third offender on the list and has several aliases, which include:
- Mike Herrera
- Playboy
- Fats
- Babyface
- Little Loca
- Frosty
- Herrera
- Oscar
- Spider
Herrera has been convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child.
He is described as:
- White man
- 49 years old
- 6 foot tall
- 234 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Brunette hair
A warrant was issued for Herrera by the Denver Police Department on July 20, 2020.
4. Frank Gilbert
Frank Gilbert is the fourth offender on the list and has also been known as Tyler Stevens.
Gilbert has been convicted of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old.
He is described as:
- White man
- 37 years old
- 5 feet 6 inches tall
- 170 pounds
- Green eyes
- Brunette hair
A warrant was issued for Gilbert by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 25, 2022.
5. Christopher Lucero
Christopher Lucero is listed as the fifth most wanted sex offender.
He has been convicted of attempted sexual assault for overcoming a victim’s will, as well as attempted second-degree assault.
He is described as:
- American Indian man
- 53 years old
- 5 feet 7 inches tall
- 165 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Brunette hair
A warrant was issued for Lucero on July 12, 2021, by the Denver Police Department.
6. Ignacio Lopez
Ignacio Lopez is listed as the sixth most wanted sex offender.
He has been convicted of sexual exploitation of a child for possessing material.
He is described as:
- White man
- 56 years old
- 5 feet 6 inches tall
- 240 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
A warrant was issued for Lopez on March 18, 2022, by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.
7. Johnny Valdez
Johnny Valdez is listed as the seventh most wanted sex offender in Colorado.
He has been convicted of sexual assault on a child.
He is described as:
- White man
- 44 years old
- 5 feet 6 inches tall
- 220 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Brunette hair
A warrant was issued for Valdez by the Denver Police Department on Dec. 10, 2021.
8. Brian Gentry
Brian Gentry is listed as the eighth most wanted offender on the list.
He was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He is described as:
- White man
- 43 years old
- 6 feet 2 inches tall
- 210 pounts
- Hazel eyes
- Brunette hair
A warrant was issued for Gentry on March 19, 2021, by the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office.
9. Ricardo Schafler
The ninth most wanted offender on the list is Ricardo Schafler. He has also been known as Flaco, Carlos Martinez, and Richard Gutierrez.
He has been convicted of attempted sexual assault on a victim in an incapable appraising condition.
He is described as:
- Black man
- 45 years old
- 6 feet 3 inches tall
- 213 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
The Denver Police Department issued a warrant for Schafler on May 3, 2022.
10. Randy West
Randy West is the 10th most wanted offender on the list. He has also been known as Sherman George, Randy Black, Choke West, Eugene Hill, and Lewis West.
He has been convicted of sexual assault on a child.
He is described as:
- Black man
- 45 years old
- 5 feet 7 inches tall
- 200 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
A warrant was issued for West on March 23, 2022 by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.