DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says there are over 19,000 registered sex offenders in Centennial State.

The CBI said 425 of the registered sex offenders are sexually violent predators.

“Most sex offenders engage in “crossover” behavior, i.e., when an offender acts outside of his or her usual deviant sexual interest. An offender may be caught for one type of offense but is at a higher risk to commit another type of offense involving a victim of a different age, gender, or race.,” the CBI said on its website.

Most wanted sex offenders

The CBI has a list of the 100 most wanted sex offenders in our state. Here are the top 10 on the list:

1. Robert Eggleston

Robert Eggleston, also known as Bobby, Eggman, and Red is the most wanted sex offender in Colorado.

Eggleston has been convicted of sexual assault on a child.

He is described as:

White man

55 years old

5 feet 9 inches tall

165 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Robert Eggleston, CBI

A warrant has been issued for Eggleston by the Denver Police Department and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

2. Jesse Smith

Jesse Smith, also known as Knin Smith or Knine, is the second most wanted sex offender.

Smith has been convicted of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual assault on a child, and sexual assault.

He is described as:

Black man

48 years old

6 foot tall

170 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Jesse Smith, CBI

A warrant was issued by the Denver County Sheriff’s Office for Smith on Aug. 4, 2021.

3. Lloyd Herrera

Lloyd Herrera is the third offender on the list and has several aliases, which include:

Mike Herrera

Playboy

Fats

Babyface

Little Loca

Frosty

Herrera

Oscar

Spider

Herrera has been convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child.

He is described as:

White man

49 years old

6 foot tall

234 pounds

Brown eyes

Brunette hair

Lloyd Herrera, CBI

A warrant was issued for Herrera by the Denver Police Department on July 20, 2020.

4. Frank Gilbert

Frank Gilbert is the fourth offender on the list and has also been known as Tyler Stevens.

Gilbert has been convicted of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old.

He is described as:

White man

37 years old

5 feet 6 inches tall

170 pounds

Green eyes

Brunette hair

Frank Gilbert, CBI

A warrant was issued for Gilbert by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 25, 2022.

5. Christopher Lucero

Christopher Lucero is listed as the fifth most wanted sex offender.

He has been convicted of attempted sexual assault for overcoming a victim’s will, as well as attempted second-degree assault.

He is described as:

American Indian man

53 years old

5 feet 7 inches tall

165 pounds

Brown eyes

Brunette hair

Christopher Lucero, CBI

A warrant was issued for Lucero on July 12, 2021, by the Denver Police Department.

6. Ignacio Lopez

Ignacio Lopez is listed as the sixth most wanted sex offender.

He has been convicted of sexual exploitation of a child for possessing material.

He is described as:

White man

56 years old

5 feet 6 inches tall

240 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Ignacio Lopez, CBI

A warrant was issued for Lopez on March 18, 2022, by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

7. Johnny Valdez

Johnny Valdez is listed as the seventh most wanted sex offender in Colorado.

He has been convicted of sexual assault on a child.

He is described as:

White man

44 years old

5 feet 6 inches tall

220 pounds

Brown eyes

Brunette hair

Johnny Valdez, CBI

A warrant was issued for Valdez by the Denver Police Department on Dec. 10, 2021.

8. Brian Gentry

Brian Gentry is listed as the eighth most wanted offender on the list.

He was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is described as:

White man

43 years old

6 feet 2 inches tall

210 pounts

Hazel eyes

Brunette hair

Brian Gentry, CBI

A warrant was issued for Gentry on March 19, 2021, by the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office.

9. Ricardo Schafler

The ninth most wanted offender on the list is Ricardo Schafler. He has also been known as Flaco, Carlos Martinez, and Richard Gutierrez.

He has been convicted of attempted sexual assault on a victim in an incapable appraising condition.

He is described as:

Black man

45 years old

6 feet 3 inches tall

213 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Ricardo Schafler, CBI

The Denver Police Department issued a warrant for Schafler on May 3, 2022.

10. Randy West

Randy West is the 10th most wanted offender on the list. He has also been known as Sherman George, Randy Black, Choke West, Eugene Hill, and Lewis West.

He has been convicted of sexual assault on a child.

He is described as:

Black man

45 years old

5 feet 7 inches tall

200 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Randy West, CBI

A warrant was issued for West on March 23, 2022 by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.