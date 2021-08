GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo.-- On Tuesday, Aug. 17, 90 loads of debris were loaded up and taken out of the Canyon. With thunderstorms heading into the region on Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Colorado Department of Transportation warns that heavy rain, hail and wind may impact the clean-up process and potentially spark another flash flood in the area.

This morning, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch at noon in the burn scar area.