(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A local horse rescue is hosting a benefit concert to try to save a horse that needs surgery to fix a painful condition.

Gina Hluska, President and Founder of Elite Equine Rescue, said Comi is a 12-year-old polo mare imported from Argentina. She played in the Argentine and U.S. Open but was gradually sold down in the caliber of play due to lack of performance. When she started bucking riders off, she eventually made her way to Elite Equine Rescue in Colorado Springs. That’s when she was given her new name, “Nuevo Comienzo” which means “New Beginning.”

Hluska said Comi was surrendered for being “dangerous,” but after x-rays were done, it revealed she had a severe case of “Kissing Spine,” a very painful condition in which arthritic growths on the spine begin to touch or “kiss.”

Surgery can repair this problem and alleviate Comi’s pain, but Hluska estimated it will cost between $6,000 and $7,000.

To help pay for the surgery, Elite Equine Rescue is holding a benefit concert with The Petty Nicks Experience at Boot Barn Hall, on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. for early bird specials.

All proceeds will go toward Comi’s surgery and all donations are tax deductible. The Petty Nicks Experience combines the music of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks.

Those who cannot attend the event can also make donations through the rescue’s website.

Elite Equine Rescue specializes in rescuing, rehabbing, and rehoming injured, abused, or neglected performance horses. Once rehabilitation is complete, horses are placed with qualified adopters in forever homes.