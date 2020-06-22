Help Pueblo Police identifying hit and run suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are asking for the publics help in identfying a suspect in a hit and run crash on Sunday, June 14.

The crash happened around 5:52 a.m., a suspect driving a 2015-2016 Grey Nissan Sentra, with unknown plates, struck a pedestrian in the 3700 block of Thatcher Blvd. and left the scene.

The vehicle had moderate damage to the front passenger corner and missing the windshield wiper fluid reservoir.

If you have any information about this incident please contact: Corporal Matic at 719-553-3292.