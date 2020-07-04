Help Pueblo Police identify hit and run suspect in motorcycle crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that fled the scene of a serious traffic crash Friday.

Pueblo Police Department says around 6:40 P.M. they responded to the intersection of S. Santa Fe Avenue and Alan Hamel Avenue for a traffic accident.

According to police, the accident involved a motorcycle and a white car. The white car (possibly a Chevrolet) fled the scene.

The driver, and only occupant of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Security footage of the suspected run vehicle was obtained from a nearby business.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department

Communication Center (719) 553-2502 or contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867).

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.