(SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are asking the community for help identifying items found with human remains discovered while searching for a missing woman.

According to the CBI, on July 26, a body was discovered during a search for Edna Quintana, who has been missing since early May.

While conducting the search, law enforcement found skeletal remains in the foothills west of Saguache Peak off County Road 46AA. The CBI said the remains appear to be that of a man, about 5’9″ tall with a pants size of 36Wx30L.

The remains found are not connected to the search for Quintana, the CBI said, and the search for her continues.

The items shown below were found with the body, and law enforcement is asking anyone who recognizes the items to contact SCSO:

If anyone recognizes these items you are asked to call SCSO at (719) 655-2525.