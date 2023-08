(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for help identifying a man whose body was found in Fountain Creek in June.

On June 20, CSPD responded to Fountain Creek on a report of a body in the river.

CSPD and the El Paso County Coroner’s Office are asking the community for help identifying the man, using a composite photograph provided by CSPD.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

If you recognize this man, you are asked to call the El Paso County Coroner’s Office at (719) 390-2450.