COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Family promise of Colorado Springs has been serving families experiencing homelessness and housing instability for nearly 25 years.

Interim Executive Director, Crystal Karr, told FOX21’s Abbie Burke more about the organization and their big fundraiser coming up- the 6th Annual Family Promise Walk on Sunday, October 3rd.

For more information visit: FP WALK 2021 | fp-cos (ihn-cos.org)