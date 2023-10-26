(ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has put out an Endangered Missing Alert for 5-year-old Helliono Martinez. He was last seen in Pagosa Springs on Oct. 25 just after 8:30 a.m.

According to CBI, Helliono is 3’05,” 35 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen with 42-year-old Charles Martinez and 16-year-old Hevon Martinez, who are both described as suspects by CBI.

They were last seen around the 1080 block of County Road 700 in Pagosa Springs. Helliono was wearing a blue, gray, and yellow striped shirt and grey sweatpants.

Charles Martinez is 5’11,” 215 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. However, he is bald in the photo shown above. He was seen wearing a camo jacket with a white hood and sleeves. He was also wearing black pants.

Hevon Martinez is 6,’ 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black clothing and a hat that says “CD.”

Their vehicle is a blue Ford F150 crew cab pickup. The vehicle has wooden stakes on the bed rails, according to CBI.

If you see Helliono you are asked to call 911 or the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 731-2160. CBI says do not approach the vehicle or subjects if seen.