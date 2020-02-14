Help CSPD identify possible witness in smoke shop homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police need help to identify a man who they believe witnessed a murder late Tuesday night.

Officers found 25-year-old Benjamin Nandin of Colorado Springs dead inside The BOMB Headshop at Blown Smoke Shop around 11:52 p.m. El Paso County Coroner’s Office finished the autopsy of Nandin on Thursday.

Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a possible witness to the homicide at 424 West Fillmore Street.

Police describe the man in the video as a white man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was seen arriving in what appears to be an early 2000’s Ford Explorer or similar style SUV. The car is red with tan trim. The man was at the business at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. If you are the man in the surveillance video or know who he may be, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

This is the sixth homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020. CSPD had investigated two homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.