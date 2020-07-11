Help celebrate PrideFest in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS— Pride week in Colorado Springs is in full swing.
While the annual celebrations may not look the same due to COVID-19, organizers are making sure the LGBTQ community is honored.
Listen in on how you can join in on the action.
by: Daniela LeonPosted: / Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS— Pride week in Colorado Springs is in full swing.
While the annual celebrations may not look the same due to COVID-19, organizers are making sure the LGBTQ community is honored.
Listen in on how you can join in on the action.