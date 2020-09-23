HellScream Haunted House responds to new CDC Halloween guidelines

COLORADO SPRINGS– After the Center for Disease Control (CDC) released new considerations for the Halloween holiday, HellScream Entertainment released a response to FOX21.

The CDC says these considerations are meant to supplement—not replace—any state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations with which holiday gatherings must comply.

The CDC says avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

El Paso County has yet to announce any official restrictions for the holiday, as they are waiting on the state for guidance.

Hellscream Entertainment sent the following response to FOX21:

In response to the CDC listing indoor haunted house attractions as “Higher Risk” here is HellScream LLC’s official take on the subject. IF haunted attractions continued to operate the same way they have up until 2020 we would find the CDC’s assessment to be fair and accurate. HOWEVER, HellScream LLC and many, many other haunted attractions across the state of Colorado and throughout the United States have taken the CDC’s, WHO’s, federal and state regulations with extreme seriousness. Since March of 2020 Hellscream LLC’s sole and primary focus has been to work with such regulations and advisements to create safe attractions during this pandemic. We have done this through the following of large amusement organizations such as Disney and a multitude online chats, groups and associations dedicated to the subject. Hellscream Entertainment

Hellscream released the following list of modifications and adjustments to open for the 2020 operating season.

As regulations change and modify regularly, this list is not all inclusive, and subject to change at any time.

1. We have modified and retrofitted our pre-entry ticket and queue lines with 6 ft + customer spacing icons, a wide variety of safety and health signage.

2. We have added a manned health safety checkpoint to ensure all guests are wearing appropriate face masks. Guests will not be allowed entry without said face masks, and are not allowed to remove them once they have entered. Our staff, including support staff, managers and actors, are also required to wear health safety masks at all times while on the property for a 2 way layer of safety.

3. We have modified our entry procedures. Guests will no longer be grouped with other households, but will instead enter the attraction only with their own household group. Customers are also advised of and expected to adhere to common social distancing rules.

4. The attraction itself has been modified in several ways.

a. First: all objects and items that customers would have previously physically interacted with have been removed or modified in such a way that that interactions is no longer present or necessary, with the exceptions of safety features such as handrails.

b. Second: Hand sanitizer stations have been added at strategic points throughout the attraction, such as immediately following handrails.

c. Third: guests are clearly advised not to touch any actors sets or props.

5. We have reduced our acting staff to further minimize human to human exposure, hiring only the most aware and mature individuals for this season. These select staff members have been retrained in the following ways:

a. First, they are required to and expected to keep a distance of at least 6 feet from customers when at all possible.

b. Second: They MUST wear face masks at all times.

c. Third: They are required to continually observe all guests as they travel through their areas, watching closely for anything a guest happens to touch.

d. All actors have been provided with anti-viral disinfecting cleaning agents and are required to continually monitor and clean their areas throughout the course of each night’s production.

e. We do not allow anyone who is sick or may have been exposed in any way to be on the property.

6. All of our guests are counted when entering and exiting the attraction. We have an up-to-the-minute tracking system which allows us to know exactly how many guests we have inside the attraction at all times. We’ll be following the most up to date regulations and/or suggestions regarding total guest occupancy. For example: to not exceed a recommended total or recommended occupancy percentage, whichever is lower at that time.

7. We ask that if our guests are feeling ill, or have come into contact with someone who is ill, not to come to our attraction.

HellScream LLC feels that these modifications and many others, not necessarily listed here, will create an environment as safe or safer than any other business an individual would commonly visit. HellScream LLC is ready and willing at any time to modify its health strategies based on regulatory or suggested changes by the state and health care professionals. It is easy for a company to say that safety is their number one concern, but for HellScream LLC, it actually is. Hellscream Entertainment

According to the Hellscream website, the company plans to open the Haunted House on Friday, September 25.

