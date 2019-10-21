Pueblo Police investigate threat at Roncalli STEM Academy Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. — There is a large police presence on the campus of Roncalli STEM Academy on CO-78 as officers investigate a threat.

Pueblo Police posted about the response on social media Monday afternoon:

The Pueblo Police Department received a call regarding a threat at Roncalli Stem Academy. We do NOT have a active threat at the school. We are checking the school as part of our protocols. We are asking parents and guardians to wait at the old south Kmart (3800 W. Northern Ave.) until we can properly check the building. We have NO evidence of an active threat. Pueblo Police Department

A neighbor reported hearing sirens at about 3 p.m. on Monday, noticed several marked cars and uniformed officers, and sent in photos.

