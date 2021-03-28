Heating equipment stolen from Colorado Springs Lucky Dumpling restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS — Heaters and propane tanks were stolen from a Colorado Springs restaurant on Friday.

It happened at the Lucky Dumpling restaurant in downtown Colorado Springs. Chef Brother Lucky said the heating equipment was purchased through a city grant and helped with outside dining during COVID-19 restrictions.

“Pretty thick bolt cutters and were able to get away with all the heat for the patio,” Chef Lucky said. “I’m not upset, I feel more sad — that someone needed it and it’s tough cause people helped us out to actually source those, we were fortunate to receive grants. I really hope it helps them stay warm.”

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.