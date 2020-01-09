Heat returns after nearly two months for Colorado Springs tenants

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tenants at three buildings at University Village Apartments finally have heat restored after almost two months.

Residents told FOX21 News that they were without heat since Veterans Day, which was Nov. 11, and the heat came back on Jan. 6. An underground pipe that carries heat from the main boiler collapsed and the complex said they had to order a custom replacement, which they said takes some time. The apartments are off N. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs.

University Village Apartments sent a letter to residents Wednesday, stating that the owner of the complex is compensating them for the increased electric bills to the supplemental heaters that the complex provided tenants.

1 Bedroom: $60 2 Bedroom: $92

*According to University Village Apartments, those numbers were taken from a representative sample of utility bills provided by real residents, then averaged

However, tenants say the complex is not allowing people to get out of their leases early.

For the 150 people affected by the ordeal, the complex is also hosting a dinner for them catered by Chipotle Mexican Grill and ColdStone Ice Cream.