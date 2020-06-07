Health freedom advocates to speak at Capitol on controversial vaccine bill

DENVER (KDVR) — State and national health freedom advocates gathered on the east steps of the State Capitol building to oppose a highly controversial bill, SB-163, which lawmakers are trying to advance on Sunday.

Little notice was given to the public about the hearing that was previously expected not to take place due to COVID-19.

Current law states that students must provide either a certificate of immunization, a certificate of medical exemption, or a statement of non-medical exemption for an immunization for a religious or personal belief in order to be exempted from vaccination.

The bill would require parents who want their child exempt from vaccination to either fill out a form and provide a certificate of non-medical exemption or watch a video about the value of vaccines and submit a certificate of completion of the online education module, created by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“The bill tries to strengthen and standardize the existing exemption process. Parents won’t be required to vaccinate under this bill,” spokesperson for Colorado Vaccinates, Michele Ames said.

According to the opposition, the bill is sponsored by District 34 Democratic Representative Kyle Mullica and is “an unnecessary legislation that violates important constitutional protections and endangers the welfare of Colorado families.”

Attendees expected at the Capitol are Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of Children’s Health Defense, the National Vaccine Information Center, Medical Autonomy Colorado, Democrats for Medical Autonomy, Concerned Colorado and Colorado Health Choice Alliance.

The hearing in the House Health and Insurance Committee is scheduled at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.