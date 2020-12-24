Health experts encouraged by decreasing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations & deaths

COLORADO SPRINGS– Local and state public health leaders are praising people for being responsible on Thanksgiving, saying it’s the reason why the state is bucking the national trend of increasing COVID-19 cases.

Both the Colorado Department of Public Health and El Paso County Public Health data show there have been nearly two weeks of decreasing cases and hospitalizations and, in the last week, deaths noticeably decreased as well.

“We peaked earlier [than the nation] and have come down quite dramatically since November,” said CDPHE’s COVID-19 Incident Commander, Scott Bookman, “I think this really speaks to how all Coloradans have really come together.”

El Paso County is marking one week decreases of 27% for case incidences, 34% for COVID-19 hospital admissions, and 13% for test positivity.

Case incidence hit 1,284 cases per 100,000 per 14 days on December 9 and on December 22 it was marked at 782.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients hit a high of 292 on December 1st and over three weeks later on December 22 – 192 people were hospitalized. Encouraging signs, though hospitals are still being pushed past typical operating conditions.

“Where we are today is still well above where wer were in the spring and our hospitals and health care providers are still feeling incredible stress from the patients that are currently sick and hospitalized with COVID.” Bookman said.

On Wednesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said that a combination of smart decisions on behalf of citizens combined with the public health restrictions on businesses combine to lead to the decrease.

Herlihy tracks the “transmission control” of the state to help in figuring out trends and where the pandemic’s path may go, based on people’s behavior. She says right now, the state is at 82% transmission control, which, if that percentage holds, means that case incidence could track down to summer levels in March. If transmission control were to drop 70%, Herlihy predicts, it would mean that the state wouldn’t reach that low level of spread until June.

“I’m hoping Coloradans can recognize the fact that what you did over Thanksgiving worked. If we can do it again, then we can really be in a much better place much sooner than if we didn’t,” Herlihy said.

The trajectory of cases is hard to break once it has momentum, says EPCPH epidemiologist Fadi Youkana.

He’s been keeping an eye on positivity, case incidence, and the rate of decreasing cases as a way to estimate the trends for hospitalizations and deaths.

“It’s sort of like a mountain,” he said, “The higher you climb the mountain, when it does become time to decrease, it does decrease just as steep. Hopefully that rate of decrease continues, that’s what we worry about.”

Bookman, Herlihy, and Youkana are hoping for people to limit Christmas and New Year’s gatherings to their own household in order to keep the trend of rapidly decreasing COVID-19 spread going.