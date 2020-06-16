Health and safety guidelines for Primary Election in El Paso County

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has established health and safety guidelines to ensure the well-being of voters and election staff during the Primary Election.

The guidelines will be in place at Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC) but voters are encouraged to only visit a VSPC if necessary. They may use online services at GoVoteColorado.gov until June 22 and receive their ballot by mail. After June 22 they must come in-person to a VSPC.

“We are committed to enfranchising voters in our cherished democratic process while providing systems to safeguard their well-being and that of our staff during this pandemic period,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “We ask voters to be aware of recommended safety precautions when they visit a VSPC and if possible use online services as an alternative.”

Some of the measures implemented at the VSPCs are:

Face masks worn by all staff.

Voters are encouraged to wear masks.

A health screening check of staff before entering the VSPC.

Voters are asked not to enter a VSPC if they have a temperature or COVID symptoms.

Plexiglass barriers at staff stations.

Physical distancing personal – staff and voters will maintain.

Physical distancing layout – voting areas and equipment positioned to allow for recommended distancing.

Number of voters in the VSPC monitored to conform with recommended guidelines.

Sanitizing workspaces, equipment, voting areas, supplies will be done by staff throughout the day.

Voters are asked to return their ballot early at a secure 24-hour drop box. Location maps are available at www.EPCVotes.com. All voted ballots must be returned to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, June 30, to be counted. Postmarked ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted. It is recommended that ballots not be returned by USPS after June 22.

Unaffiliated voters are reminded to vote and return only one ballot. If both a Democratic and Republican ballot are voted and returned neither will count. The ballot not voted should be discarded.

There will be five VSPCs operating beginning June 22 and two more open June 29/30. Location maps with dates and hours of operation are available at www.EPCVotes.com. Currently the Election Department at the Clerk’s Main office is open.

For more information about the election, including sample Primary Election ballots, voters should visit www.EPCVotes.com or call (719) 575-VOTE (8683).