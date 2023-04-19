(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) Marijuana Enforcement Division, in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has issued three Health and Safety Advisories for Marijuana in Colorado.

Trinidad Cultivation Services Inc.

Regulated Marijuana flower from Trinidad Cultivation Services Inc. (doing business as Blue Sand Consulting), was identified with potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold and Aspergillus.

An investigation through DOR found Harvest Batches produced by Trinidad Cultivation Services Inc. had initially passed contaminant testing but failed a subsequent retesting. The contaminated batches were sold to patients or consumers between Oct. 26, 2022, and March 21, 2023.

The DOR said customers should check the label of their Marijuana for the Retail Marijuana Cultivation Facility of 403R-00753.

Total yeast and Mold, and Aspergillus contaminated harvest batches were identified as ‘Scoops of Chem’ and ‘Skunk.’

‘Scoops of Cream’ were apparently found to be contaminated with Total yeast and Mold.

According to DOR, the batches were sold at the following stores:

Denver Kush Club, 2615 Welton Street, Denver

Denver Dispensary, 4975 North Vasquez Boulevard, Denver

The Healing Tree 3995 East 50th Avenue, Denver

Natures Herbs & Wellness Center III, 3220 Center Drive, Milliken, CO

Colorado Cannabis Exchange, 3377 South Interstate 25, Pueblo

Lucky Monkey Buds, 137 West Cedar Street, Trinidad

Colorado Cannabis Exchange II, 520 Nevada Avenue, Trinidad

Better Green LLC, 514 Bent Avenue, Las Animas

Xclusive Cannabis 7200 East Smith Road, Denver

Luck Monkey Buds II, 511 Ambassador Thompson Boulevard, Las Animas

Nature’s Herbs & Wellness Center, 504 27th Street, Garden City

Main Street Cannabis, 401 West Main Street, Trinidad

COS Investments LLC

Medical Marijuana flower from COS Investments LLC (doing business as High Hopes), was identified with potentially unsafe levels of Aspergillus. DOR’s investigation revealed a Harvest Batch was not tested for contaminants prior to being transferred to stores, and after failed testing for Aspergillus.

The contaminated batch was sold to patients between Feb. 2, 2023, and March 2, 2023.

Customers should check the label of their marijuana for the Medical Marijuana Cultivation Facility License of 403-01526. The harvest batch was 1/18/23 Pineapple Express B5-6.

According to DOR, the batches were sold at the following stores:

High Hopes, 288 South Academy Boulevard, Suite C, Colorado Springs

High Hopes, 4344 Montebello Drive, Colorado Springs

Bobby Brown Best Buds, 506 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs

BBM Enterprises, LLC

Retail Marijuana Flower, Shake, Trim and Pre-Rolled Marijuana and Medical Marijuana Flower, Shake and Trim from BBM Enterprises, LLC (doing business as Helping Hands Cannabis), were identified as having potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold, Aspergillus, and Elemental Impurities.

DOR found that Regulated Marijuana contained levels of contaminants above acceptable limits for Total Yeast and Mold, Aspergillus, and the Elemental Impurities Cadmium and Arsenic.

In addition, DOR said, Regulated Marijuana Harvest Batches, and Retail Marijuana Production Batches that were not submitted for testing and in certain cases were initially tested and confirmed to contain levels of contaminants above the acceptable limits for Total Yeast and Mold and Elemental Impurities but were not decontaminated, remediated, or retested appropriately.

The contaminated marijuana and the potentially contaminated Harvest Batches and Production Batches were sold through March 3, 2023.

The Regulated Marijuana was sold at 19 Regulated Marijuana Stores throughout the state with the majority of products sold at the following two Stores:

The Bud Depot, 138 Main Street, Unit 6B, Lyons, CO

Helping Hands Cannabis, 1021 Pearl Street, Unit B & C, Boulder, CO

Customers should check the label of their Marijuana for the Medical Marijuana Cultivation License 403-00790.

For more information on each of the health and safety advisories, click on the links above.