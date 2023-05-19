(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Headlining acts for the 48th Annual Territory Days have been announced as the return of Colorado Springs’ largest and longest-standing festival returns this May.

Territory Days 2023 will take place over Memorial Day Weekend from Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29, in Old Colorado City. The historic district on Colorado Avenue between 23rd and 27th Streets will be filled with live music, food, and entertainment for the entire family.

Territory Days, which is put together by Aponi Productions, Pro Promotions, and the Old Colorado City Associates, is also known as one of the largest craft vendor fairs in Colorado.

The annual festival will feature everything from; a kids zone and train rides to Cowboy Church Service and a mechanical bowl, along with gold panning, two beer gardens, and of course live music all three days.

Admission is free and the event will run Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For the official schedule of events, click here.

Headline Acts at Territory Days

The headlining act for Territory Days will be led by country music recording artist Neon Union. Other headline acts include; North Point Drive, The Michael Hornbuckle Band, Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, Exit West, Float Like a Buffalo, Tron, and Williams Brothers Band.

Additional Acts at Territory Days

Also performing will be the Blind Leads the Blind, Box State Roots, Buzz Freely, Dirty Kings, Family Elephant, Gus Meza Band, Hot Boots Duo, Interrobang, Jacob Christopher, Jason Wulf, Jay Silence Band, Laura Rubejko, Myke Miller, Orchard Road, School of Rock, Silver Moon Riders, Sound Advice, Steve Bench, Taylor Tuke, US Army Mile High Band, Wirewood Station, and Drums of the Territory.

Memorial Day Observance at Territory Days

There will be a special ceremony at Territory Days for Memorial Day on Monday, May 29 in Bancroft Park beginning at 3:15 p.m. Fort Carson’s Mounted Color Guard will be presenting the colors. “We gather to remember our nation’s fallen Heroes and pay respect to those who have sacrificed their Freedom and their Lives so that we may enjoy our own as citizens of the GREATEST Country in the World,” wrote a press release.

Parking at Territory Days

To avoid parking hassles, the public is encouraged to take the free shuttle from Coronado High School, which will run every 15 minutes. The first shuttle leaves Coronado at 10:30 a.m. and the last shuttle will leave Old Colorado City at 7 p.m.