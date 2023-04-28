(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Rolling into its new location, Roots Cafe, a former popular food truck in Colorado Springs, is ready to spice up downtown with some delicious Hawaiian flavors, and will open this weekend in the former location of El Taco Rey, which recently closed after more than 40 years in business.

Roots Cafe is hosting its Grand Opening on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., where guests can enjoy its tasty bites, along with live music and raffle giveaways.

Menu items featured include; Spam Musubi, Kalua Pig, Teriyaki Chicken, Spam and Eggs, and don’t forget those delicious sides of mac salad and rice. The menu also features dessert options including; Butter Mochi, Choc-mac Banana Bread, and Chocolate Haupia.

Roots Cafe downtown location (330 East Colorado Avenue), Courtesy: Roots cafe

Mama D thanks the community in Facebook video with family, Courtesy: Roots Cafe

Roots Cafe menu, Courtesy: Roots cafe

Garlic Shrimp Plate, Courtesy: Roots Cafe

Courtesy: Roots Cafe

Loco Moco, Courtesy: Roots Cafe

Roots Cafe Food Truck, Courtesy: Roots Cafe

Chicken Katsu Plate, Courtesy: Roots Cafe

Sushi Rice, Courtesy: Roots Cafe

The owner, who goes by ‘Mama D,’ shared her excitement on social media on Friday, April 27, thanking the community and her family for their continued support.

“I am just so blessed… so I just thank you guys all, so much, hope to see you guys there tomorrow, we’ll have live entertainment… so come on down, Aloha.”

Roots Cafe operated as a food truck for a year and a half, before moving into its new space in downtown Colorado Springs, located at 330 East Colorado Avenue. Previously at the location was El Taco Rey, which operated in the same building for nearly 45 years.

Mama D previously told FOX21News.com that she intends to honor the Aguilar family, the former owners of El Taco Rey. “I’ll honor them [with] a little picture frame that I’m going to put up in my cafe because they were there for 45 years,” said Mama D.