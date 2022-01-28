HAVE YOU SEEN THIS CHILD: Colorado Springs teen goes missing

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jack Cloninger was last seen by his family around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Colorado Springs.

After searching throughout the night, Jack’s family received a call from someone the following day that said he was involved in a car accident with their son near Camp Pendleton in California. Cloninger was last seen around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, near Temecula, Calif. heading toward San Diego.

He is traveling in a white Kia Soul with Colorado license plates that say CAO-S89. If you have any information on Jack’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.