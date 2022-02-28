FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.

Early Monday morning, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Fountain PD responded to the area of Crest Drive and Sunnyland Loop Lane, for an aggravated robbery.

Reports stated the man attempted to steal items from an unoccupied vehicle, according to a press release.

An altercation occurred once the owner of the vehicle approached the suspect.

The man then fled the scene in a mid-2000s Chevy Silverado Crew Cab with black wheels and a tool box in the bed of the truck.

The suspect is described as a white man weighing approximately 200 to 220 pounds with a height between 5’10 to 6’1.

Believed to be between 25 to 35 years of age, the man was last seen wearing a mask, gloves, sweatshirt, and sweatpants.

This investigation is ongoing,

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact El Paso County Communications at (719) 390-5555.

Individuals interested in remaining anonymous are asked to contact the Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867 or submit an Online Tip HERE.