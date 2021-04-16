Harrison School District 2 to open K-8 online school in Fall 2021

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

COLORADO SPRINGS – In Fall 2021, students, families, and staff will embark upon a new learning experience in Harrison School District Two’s K-8 online school, Aspire Online Academy (AOA).

Colorado Department of Education (CDE) approved Aspire Online Academy to serve students and families both within and outside of the D2 community. This will allow the district the opportunity to provide a unique learning experience to a diverse group of students in a personalized experience. Due to the unique structure of the Aspire Online Academy, students will be able to participate in asynchronous (independent pacing) and synchronous (teacher-led) learning experiences. AOA staff will offer both virtual and in-person environments.

In addition to a content-based curriculum, students may also participate in varied exploratory learning experiences. These learning experiences will allow students to engage in enrichment courses that are interactive and engaging yet appealing to their creative interests. These non-traditional structures will ensure students are immersed in a well-rounded educational experience.

Harrison School District Two and Aspire Online Academy are elated to welcome their community of learners into this new, yet challenging educational journey that will allow them the opportunity to share an exceptional learning experience for all who are searching for personalized, unique educational structures.

The district looks forward to offering this new choice enrollment option to our D2 families and the greater Pikes Peak region!

Register online or at the D2 Administration Building, 1060 Harrison Road, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For registration questions, please call Student Support at 719-579-2554.