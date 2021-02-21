Harrison D-2 bond measure projects continue

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Harrison School District 2 is moving ahead with its bond projects even during a pandemic.

The goal is to make the learning environment better for students when it’s complete, but it will require K-5 students to attend a different school for the remainder of the school year.

This project is all part of the Harrison District 2 bond measure that passed in 2018.

A make over, years in the making,

“Harrison School District 2 passed a very large bond in 2018, that is the project that touches every single one of our schools over a 6-year plan,” said Christine O’Brien spokesperson for Harrison District 2.

The school will be under construction from April – August.

“They are going to come back to a school with new lighting,” said O’Brien. “New paint, all new classroom furniture, and a learning commons, which really an updated library.”

However because the school is so old. O’Brien said crews need longer than just the summer to complete the work.

“In a year where most of us have already had so many disruptions to our work and school. We think we have a really good plan,” O’Brien said.

The district plans include Oak Creek Elementary will be learning from the Stratmoor Hills Building

for the remainder of the school year.

A D-2 parent wrote into FOX21 concerned about the children falling behind in school writing:

“Don’t you think that our kids have been tossed around with no school & e learning enough?”

“They will remain co-horted with their class, they’ll have their classroom teacher, it’s just they’re going to be in a different building,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien added that they are offering buses to transport kids who now live far from school as well as giving students an option to learn on line.

“What we find is our students are a lot more flexible than we think they are,” O’Brien said. “Us, the adults, take a little more time to get used to the idea, but we tend to find our students jump right in.”