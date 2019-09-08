Happy National Hug your Hound Day

(CNN) — National Hug Your Hound Day falls on Sunday, September 8th, so dog owners make sure to give some extra attention to your pooch this Sunday.

That’s national “Hug your Hound Day,” but it’s not just about hugging your four-legged pal.

Dog owners are encouraged to see the world from their canine’s perspective and make it safer for the dog. That means, childproof your locks and cabinets, remove anything that’s broken and throw away all choking hazards.

And of course, don’t forget to treat your pooch to a little extra walk and some hugs! Maybe even throw them a bone.