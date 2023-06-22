(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Southern Colorado will be host to a series of events for Independence Day.

Vibes vs Northern Colorado Owlz

The Rocky Mountain Vibes will be going against the Northern Colorado Owlz on Tuesday, July 4, with a fireworks display after the game. The game is scheduled to start around 6:35 p.m.

Switchbacks vs Monterey Bay FC

Colorado Springs Switchbacks will compete against Monterey Bay FC at Weidner Field on July 4. After the game will be a fireworks display and 6,000 LED light-up wristbands will be provided at the gates. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Star Spangled Symphony & Fourth of July Fireworks

The City says it is continuing a 50-year tradition and will be hosting The Star Spangled Symphony at the Pikes Peak Center free for the community. The event will also be broadcast on five partner radio stations; 106.3, 88.7, 92.9, 96.9, and AM 740. Listeners can enjoy the concert while viewing any of the more than 10 community fireworks displays.

Festival on the Fourth at Palmer Lake

The City says from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Palmer Lake Centennial Park visitors can enjoy music from the United States Air Force Academy Band, Pikes Peak Highlanders Bagpipers, and Mojo Filter Band. There will also be food and gift vendors and other events with a fireworks show beginning at 9:15 p.m.

Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

Woodland Park will have a family-focused event at Memorial Park next to City Hall. The event will have music by Woodland Park Wind Symphony, along with food, games, beer, and cocktails. The event begins at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m.

Rollin’ On the Riverwalk in Pueblo

Independence Day will be celebrated on the Pueblo Riverwalk. The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo stated that the event will feature crafts, food, music, and “the largest fireworks show in Southern Colorado,” weather permitting.