Hanover volunteer firefighter arrested for allegations of sexual assault

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Thursday, school resource officers with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) received information of an alleged sexual assault. The victim was able to name the suspect.

According to EPSO, the investigation involved allegations of sexual assault on an 18-year-old girl by 37-year-old Russell Schafer who is a volunteer Firefighter with the Hanover Fire Department, and has been placed on suspension.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division detectives arrested Russell Schafer and booked him into the El Paso County Jail on Felony sex crimes.

Due to the nature of the offense, and concerns for the victim’s privacy, no additional details surrounding the investigation was released.

If anyone has information about this investigation or is aware of additional victims, we urge you to contact Detective Pete Vigil at 719 520-7190.