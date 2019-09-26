Handgun found in first-grade students backpack at Falcon Elementary School

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Staff at Falcon Elementary School of Technology were notified that a first-grade student had a small caliber handgun in their backpack Thursday.

According to the school, a student showed a staff member a single round and the staff member immediately reported it to the administration. District 49 and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were then alerted.

The handgun was secured and students and staff were all safe.

The student was removed from class. The student told administrators he didn’t want to hurt anyone, and the school doesn’t believe the student intended to threaten, or harm, students or staff. The handgun had a single round from a different caliber firearm in the chamber.

EPSO will conduct a thorough investigation into how the student obtained the handgun.

>> To read the full statement from the school click here.

This is a developing story FOX21 will update this article when more information is released.