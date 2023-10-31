(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One family’s home in the Old North End neighborhood of Colorado Springs stands apart from the others. A spooky charm fills the air with a projector sticking out from a tree, cobwebs covering the front lawn, and caution tape surrounding the door to a haunted delight — this is all to mark the entrance to the Family Friendly Fright!

“We have a few different holograms, ghosts, skeletons, and some singing tombstones,” the Creator of Family Friendly Fright, Ben Skee said. “Lots of different fog machines, singing pumpkins, stuff like that.”

Tuesday, Oct. 31, is the last night of the Family Friendly Fright, which begins at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. The haunted house is located at 1424 North Wahsatch Avenue.

Skee is no stranger when it comes to haunted houses, as this Halloween marks his sixth year of putting one on, with the help of his family.

“I’ve been doing haunted houses since I was in high school,” Skee said. “I started actually for my sister when she was younger… I’ve always been kind of drawn more toward the visual aspects, the kind of stuff that you see at Disney or stuff like that, where it’s more psychological.”

Over the years, Skee said setting up their haunted house has become quite the family tradition with his daughters joining in on the scares.

“My oldest, she likes to get out there and just kind of stand there as a creepy girl in the garden and scare people,” Skee said. “Now, my youngest, she’s like walking around and playing with the skeletons and so it’s just kind of fun for the whole family.”

There is no cost to attend the spooktacular experience, but a suggested $5 donation per person or $20 per family is encouraged.

All the money will be donated to TESSA, a Colorado Springs nonprofit.

“We love supporting TESSA because they provide something for our community that unfortunately we need,” Skee said. “They provide help to the survivors and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse and they’re only able to do that as long as the community keeps supporting them.”

When walking through the entrance to the haunted gardens, haunting notes of piano music and a cry out for help, all work to intensify the overall experience. Skee shared that families can request their preferred scare level that way everyone can enjoy the spooky adventure.

“We do have a little bit of creepiness to it,” Skee said. “We do ask families as they come through — we have the option to make it a little less creepy. You’re not going to have anything gory, we don’t do gory.”

Once the sun goes down, a projector illuminates the walls making it look like a haunted, decrepit house which is one of Skee’s favorite parts — but the planning doesn’t stop there. “I’ve already got some new plans for next year that we’re going to add,” Skee said. “We always add something.”