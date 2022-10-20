(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Thrifting has become a fun and budget-friendly trend that can set the tone for Halloween costumes and decorations in 2022.

With budgets being tightened and inflation on the rise, a Halloween costume is a luxury some may be rethinking. Goodwill of Colorado has the goods to help anyone, from the enterprising thrifter to the mom just looking for a deal, find a great costume as well as decorations for this spooky season.

Courtesy: Goodwill of Colorado

Bradd Hafer, Manager, Marketing & Communications for Goodwill of Colorado said, “This site has a plethora of information/resources related to Halloween costuming/accessorizing, party planning, decorating, and more — including blogs, Pinterest posts and DIY videos” referring to Goodwill’s Halloween site.

Hafer shared some trends that Colorado Springs Goodwills have been noticing this year: