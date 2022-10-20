(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Thrifting has become a fun and budget-friendly trend that can set the tone for Halloween costumes and decorations in 2022.
With budgets being tightened and inflation on the rise, a Halloween costume is a luxury some may be rethinking. Goodwill of Colorado has the goods to help anyone, from the enterprising thrifter to the mom just looking for a deal, find a great costume as well as decorations for this spooky season.
Bradd Hafer, Manager, Marketing & Communications for Goodwill of Colorado said, “This site has a plethora of information/resources related to Halloween costuming/accessorizing, party planning, decorating, and more — including blogs, Pinterest posts and DIY videos” referring to Goodwill’s Halloween site.
Hafer shared some trends that Colorado Springs Goodwills have been noticing this year:
- Customers are more frequently shopping for Do-It-Yourself/DIY merchandise vs. ready-to-wear/packaged merchandise
- Teens to adults are more frequently looking for retro costumes/accessories (e.g., Cindy Lauper, Alice Cooper)
- Younger kids are more interested in superhero, cartoon characters, and traditional costumes (e.g., fairy princess, pirates, vampires)
- Most heavily shopped Halloween décor are outdoor vs. indoor decorations (e.g., RIP tombstones, hanging skeletons/ghosts/signs, inflatable figures)
- In general, stores are observing heavier volumes of Halloween shoppers than previous year(s)
- Platters, cups, saucers, and other serving dishware also are popular Halloween items “flying off the shelves”