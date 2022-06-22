COLORADO SPRINGS — A three-day event to celebrate the legacies of America’s greatest athletes is happening right now in Olympic City USA.

The Hall of Fame Festival, which is being hosted by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, begins Saturday, June 25 and wraps up on Monday, June 27.

There will be several events for families to enjoy including a parade, a free Philharmonic concert, and a pop-up film festival, just to name a few.

The festival will also include athlete meet and greets, a free soccer clinic, along with showings of featured sports films from the International Sports Film Festival.

