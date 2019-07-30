Hail season is here: what you need to know when assessing your property for damage

EL PASO COUNTY — A round of severe weather swept through the county this week, bringing damaging hail along for the ride.

Homeowners in the Black Forest area dealt with hail, piled inches high in some cases, on roads, lawns, and roofs near Highway 83 and Hodgen Road. Some people reported broken windows and flooded basements.

Now that the storms have cleared, the El Paso County Regional Building says homeowners need to be extra vigilant in searching for damage.

The department is urging homeowners to check for leaks in common places like windows, ceilings, and the attic. Then, head outside and look for damaged vents and broken shingles.

The El Paso County Regional Building is helping homeowners assess hail damage correctly and safely.

If further damage is discovered and contractors are required, remember to do your research: make sure the contractor you hire is properly licensed and in good standing with Regional Building. You can do that research here.

“Having hail damage is bad enough, but having an unlicensed contractor performing the repairs can create equally as big of a problem,” said Deputy Building Official John Welton.

Homeowners are warned to watch out for red flags: such as contractors who demand full payment up front, say they don’t need to pull a permit, and encourage verbal agreements over written ones.

Be sure to check with your insurance provider to make sure you know what kinds of repairs will be covered.