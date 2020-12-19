Habitat for Humanity, Thrivent, and churches celebrate a Fountain family’s dream of homeownership

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, Thrivent, and Christian churches dedicated a home on Thursday helping families obtain strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.

Through the partnership of Habitat and Thrivent, local churches, and other volunteers, Crystal and her family in Fountain are realizing the dream of owning their own home.

During a Zoom dedication premiering the video, Crystal shared that she had learned so much during this process. “I’m just so thankful and so blessed, and my kids are beyond excited. . .This would have never have happened without any of you.”

View the dedication video here, featuring Crystal’s family, and special guests — including Santa! — celebrating this joyous occasion.

To date, 14 homes have been built in El Paso County through the partnership between Habitat and Thrivent, according to Habitat for Humanity.

PPHFH Executive Director/CEO Kris Lewis Medina said, “Thrivent has been with us through thick and thin. They are phenomenal community builders with us. That’s what makes us stronger. We have a good solid relationship, and I want to thank Thrivent for that.”

Since the Habitat and Thrivent Partnership began in 2005 Thrivent and its members have contributed more than $267 million and more than 6.1 million volunteer hours to Habitat.

“This is a true relationship, and we are thrilled to be part of it,” Engagement Leader at Thrivent Eric Stolp said.

For more information about the Habitat and Thrivent partnership, visit Thrivent.com/Habitat. To learn about local volunteer opportunities, visit www.pikespeakhabitat.org.