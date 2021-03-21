Habitat for Humanity ground-breaking is breaking barriers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH) celebrated a virtual ground blessing of the inaugural “Interfaith Build for Unity” on Sunday.

The goal is to bring together a dedicated group of volunteers from a diverse set of faiths and beliefs, the Interfaith Build for Unity encourages people to put aside their differences, put their faith into action, and work together to build homes, communities, and hope.

Ms. Andino & her son who will be receiving the house said they have driven by the lot before and knew it was special.