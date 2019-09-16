Gun detection system tests Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Wednesday, September 18 between 8:00 P.M. and 10:00 P.M., the Police Department will conduct a live-fire calibration of its Gunshot Detection System.

Residents in the Valley Hi, Park Hill, and Pikes Peak Park neighborhoods may hear gunshots from this calibration process during this time frame.

These controlled tests will consist of a sequence of gunshots, immediately followed by a validation of sound detection by the system.

During these tests, frangible bullets, designed to break apart upon impact, will be fired into bullet traps to ensure public safety. No bullets will be fired into the air or ground.

Also, police will conduct a test to evaluate the same capabilities installed in the Air Force Academy’s Prep School from 9-11 a.m. on the same day.

Airmen from the 10th Security Forces Squadron will fire several blank ammunition rounds from a handgun and rifle inside a Prep School building to test the system’s integration of cameras and detection of sound to quickly alert base police of a potential incident.

The building is a dormitory and will be fully evacuated during the test.

The test is market research to help the Academy better protect its staff, families and visitors. Representatives from the CCTV manufacturer will also be present at the test to gauge the quality of the product.

The base will remains open and traffic will not be effected.

There will be no threat to the public as a result of the tests.The local 911 Call Center has been notified of the tests and all safety precautions will be taken.