Group shows up at base of Manitou Springs Incline protesting for a re-opening

MANITOU SPRINGS – A group of peaceful protesters showed up at the base of the Mantiou Incline trail on Saturday morning. The incline is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This trail seems to be the only trail in Colorado that is closed,” Mark Rickman, a protest organizer said.

The group wants the incline re-open. Some people in the group believe the reason it is still closed has to do with something besides the coronavirus pandemic.

“We would like it open while other issues are being worked on. We know those issues are important and need to be resolved but we want it de-coupled from the closure of the incline,” Rickman said.

The Incline is owned by three different parties: the City of Colorado Springs, the U.S. Forest Service, and Colorado Springs Utilities.

“We want what rational. What needs to be resolved needs to be decoupled from the closure. Just open the trail,” Rickman said.

The group, some who use the trail regularly for exercise, stated that this protest needed to happen to show that the trail needs to be back opened. They said it can be used while still following social distancing guidelines.

The Mayor of Manitou Springs released this statement is response to Saturday’s protest:

“Whether you’ve made the climb once or one thousand times, the City of Manitou Springs wants to make sure your next experience at the Manitou Incline is your best experience, while we balance the quality of life issues for our residents. We understand how important the Manitou Incline area is to our residents and visitors. However, the City and its regional partners have an inherent duty to make sure that when evaluating the reopening of the Incline, the response is done in the safest, most responsible manner for visitors and residents alike. Traffic congestion and social distancing issues are at the forefront of our concerns. We appreciate your support in allowing us the time and energy to make the appropriate decisions about how and when to reopen the area. In the meantime, we encourage you to continue exploring the many trails our unique geographic area has to offer.” -John Graham, Mayor of Manitou Springs

“I do know the city of Manitou has been pushing back a lot on letting tourist and residents walk up it without risking a fine,” Jessica, a supporter of re-opening the incline said. She also only wanted to just use her first name.

The small group brought trash-bags with them and asked those coming to use the trail to be respectful to the property and to neighbors in the area.

“We spoke with police. We were told we wouldn’t be stopped if everything remained peaceful,” Jessica said.

A sign at the base of the incline warns that anyone who attempts to hike the closed trail, could face a fine of up to $2,650.