Group of window washers rock superhero capes for patients at a local hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS – It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Rocky Mountain Squeegee Squad (RMSS).

They are a local window cleaning team that brought a little magic to patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs on Thursday.

The group dressed up as Batman, The Flash, and other superheroes while cleaning the hospital’s windows.

“I know how they look at us, but we look at them as heroes,” Richard Fenning with RMSS said.

Among the patients is five-year-old Jayzon Trujillo.

He was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in mid-July 2019. It’s a soft tissue, pediatric cancer that usually requires extensive chemo with radiation treatment.

“They are the heroes, they are battling it out for their parents and for them,” Fenning said.

Trujillo is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Children’s Hospital.