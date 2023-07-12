(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Despite pushback from the community, the Sunset Amphitheater is barreling ahead with its building effort. On Wednesday evening, July 12, the official groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of construction for the music venue.

‘Red Rocks South’ is what people are nicknaming the new venue, the site for the 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater is laid out, and construction is ready to begin.

Notes Live CEO JW Roth reassured the Northgate community members that are anxious about the noise and traffic that might come with the behemoth music venue.

“We’ve worked on sound mitigation, traffic mitigation, parking mitigation, and at the end of the day, the proof is in the pudding right… I’m going to be a great neighbor and I’ll be a fun neighbor,” said Roth.

With a $55 million budget, Roth says it will be the most luxurious amphitheater in the entire country. It will have 92 fire pits, a $35 million seafood and chophouse, and an event center.

“It’s high-touch on every level,” said Roth.

Roth thanked former Mayor John Suthers for believing in his vision by naming one of the future concourses the John Suthers Concourse. City leaders are excited about the economic boom that’s to come with big-name artists and large crowds. The amphitheater is estimated to bring in $100 million per year.

The Sunset Amphitheater aims to pull Colorado Springs out of its entertainment desert and put the city on the map.

“It brings in national attention. Just in the last few months, it’s been in the Wall Street Journal, Billboard Magazine, Rolling Stone… From an arts and culture standpoint, it’s an enhancement to what’s already here, we’re a great city,” said Roth.

Tickets for the first shows are set to go on sale in the Spring of 2024, and the venue is expected to open that June.