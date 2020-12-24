GRIT program helps families navigate the holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co.– This can be a stressful time of year for kids and families, especially during COVID-19 – but one organization is stepping up to help!

That’s why the National Institute for Human Resilience, located in Colorado Springs, created the GRIT Program.

The program is offering some tips that can help families navigate the holiday season.

It’s especially helpful for parents like Latrina Ollie. Latrina has been trying to manage a small business and help her four children along the way – who have been e-learning at home during this pandemic.

“I really use it at home, my oldest son got depressed. I was able to ask those questions and ask questions to get him on a routine. Now, he gets up and goes walking. He’s able to do more things. We tend to get in this negativity spiral of talking about the bad, it’s important to talk about the good too,” said Ollie.

It’s just one inspiring example, and a positive light, during a dark time in 2020.

>> For the GRIT program tips and finding peer support sign up on their website here.