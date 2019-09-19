Green chile sign fires up debate across state lines

COLORADO SPRINGS — A sign just outside of the city has sparked a little feud between Southern Colorado and New Mexico Chile growers.

“If they feel like they have better chile then they shouldn’t be worrying about the competition,” Janeel Valdez, a Pueblo chile buyer said.

The sign is just outside south of Colorado Springs which reads”137 miles to real green chile.” It was put up by the New Mexico True, a New Mexico Tourism company.

“Mine and everyone around here think, why would you drive an extra 170 miles when you have exceptional chile right here? Right out of the fields and you can see all of us in action,” Carla Mauro, Owner of Mauro Farm said.

There is a bit of a difference in the chiles sold in each location. New Mexico is known for selling a hatch chile, while Pueblo is known for the Anaheim pepper.

“I think they are jealous. I have tried hatch too. I just don’t think there is a lot of flavor to it,” Valdez said.

Mauro said the sign is friendly competition. She said for all chile farmers struggled this year with the crops because of all the cold weather and rain.

This sign was put up just days before the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival.

