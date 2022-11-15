(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Great horned owl that was apparently stuck in a truck grille and wedged against its radiator, was rescued by wildlife officers in Colorado Springs after a passerby noticed its head protruding from the truck and called for help.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region (CPW SE Region) tweeted about the rescue on Tuesday, Nov. 15 just before 3 p.m. CPW Officer Travis Sauder was seen pulling the owl out of a carrier and assessing its injuries after the incident.

Sauder explained the owl likely flew in front of the truck on Monday evening, without the driver knowing it. Sauder further explained that the owl was probably diving for prey when it was sucked underneath the passing truck.

“Overall still pretty healthy and we will get him off to a rehab that is licensed to work with these guys and hopefully they can get him some rest and recuperation and back in the wild,” said Sauder.

Courtesy: CPW SE Region

Courtesy: CPW SE Region

Courtesy: CPW SE Region

The owl, which sustained injuries to its wing, has been sent to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo for rehab.